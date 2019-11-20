July 30, 1947 - November 14, 2019
Thomas “Tom” P. Chapman, 72, of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Emmetsburg, IA passed away November 14, 2019. He was born July 30, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to James and Elizabeth (Lenz) Chapman. Tom grew up on a farm in Iowa, which engrained his work ethic and shaped the man he became. Tom met Cindy in Emmetsburg and they then moved to Iowa City to marry and attend the University of Iowa. Tom majored in history and became a loyal Hawkeye fan.
After graduating, Tom and Cindy moved back to Emmetsburg to raise their family and he started farming. Soon after, he established himself as Regional Sales Manager for Dawe's Laboratories. He was a strong Christian and a lifelong member at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Tom found comfort in knowing he had such a close knit family. Nothing made him happier than seeing his loved ones together.
Family members include his wife, Cindy; children, Laura (Doug) Winjum,Lincoln, NE, James (Mindy) Chapman, Greenbrae, CA, Melissa Chapman, Jacob Chapman and Anna Chapman, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ava and Ella Winjum and Samuel Chapman; brother, Chuck Chapman, Milford, MI; sisters, Christine LeVake, Loveland, CO and Ann (Bob) Putnam, Columbia, MO; mother, Elizabeth Chapman, Lincoln, NE. He was preceded in death by his father.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00AM, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE 68516. Pastor Michael Ryan of Southwood Lutheran officiating. Cremation, no visitation. Tom was devoted to Camp Okoboji, a Lutheran camp for which he served as director of the board for 23 years. Please direct memorials to Camp Okoboji, 1531 Edgewood Dr., Milford, IA 51351. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com