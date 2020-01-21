Thomas “Toby” Rowland
Thomas "Toby" Rowland

Thomas “Toby” Rowland

March 17, 1959 - January 19, 2020

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan Street
Falls City, NE 68355
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:30AM
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan Street
Falls City, NE 68355
