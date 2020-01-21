You have free articles remaining.
Thomas “Toby” Rowland
March 17, 1959 - January 19, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Rowland, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
7:00PM-8:00PM
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan Street
Falls City, NE 68355
2303 Harlan Street
Falls City, NE 68355
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home
2303 Harlan Street
Falls City, NE 68355
2303 Harlan Street
Falls City, NE 68355
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Funeral Service begins.