March 17, 1945 - January 24, 2020

Thomas “Thom” A. Shulde, 74, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home surrounded in love on January 24, 2020. Born March 17, 1945 in Wilkes Barre, PA to John E. and Margaret E. (Leach) Shulde. Thom serviced in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965-1971.

He was a graduate of Wyoming, PA High School and received his BA in Psychology from Wilkes University. He retired as Corrections Case Manager for the Nebraska Dept. of Corrections. Formerly he had worked at the Florida Dept. of Corrections and Pennsylvania Dept. of Juvenile Justice.

Family members include his loving wife Nicole; stepson Tyler Keller, Omaha; stepdaughter Andrea Keller, Lincoln; brother John (Jacqueline) Shulde, Wyoming, PA; several nieces and nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

