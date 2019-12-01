November 25, 2019

Thomas Scott Westover, 64, of Lincoln, passed away November 25, 2019. He was born in Bassett, NE to Ray and Carol Westover. He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School and attended Doane College. While at Northeast Tom excelled in basketball and golf. In 1996 he was inducted into the Northeast Sports Hall of Fame.

On June 11, 1983 Tom married the love of his life, Leslie Edwards. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, going to the racetrack and spending time with his many friends. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and watched any golf tournament on television no matter if it started at 2am or 5pm.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Carl and Mamie Hale and Ester Westover; sister, Ruth Olenski; brother, Steve Westover and brother-in-law, Steve Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Leslie; sister, Karen Westover; mother-in-law, Sally Stanford; brother-in-law, Mike Olenski; niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Crayton Jirovsky; great niece, Ella Jirovsky and many dear friends.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Remember Tom and when you look in your heart you know that he is always there. Condolences: lincolnfh.com