Thomas R. Peterson

June 28, 1956 - May 23, 2020
Tom Peterson, 63, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Omaha on May 23, 2020.
Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and pursuing his many hobbies, including bicycling the roads of Nebraska, Colorado and Iowa, following the UNO Maverick hockey team, watching old westerns, and spending time outdoors.
Born and raised in Omaha, Tom received his BS in Mechanized Agriculture-University of Nebraska, Lincoln and his MBA-University of Nebraska, Omaha. Tom worked in the agriculture extension area, as a general contractor with his father at Norman Construction, and as a financial controller for several companies in Omaha and Fremont, becoming dear friends with many of his colleagues along the way. In 2015, Tom, along with his son, Ian and daughter-in-law, Kristen, started Peterson Greens, the first commercial hydroponic farming business in Omaha.
Tom will be remembered as a kind, patient man with a unique sense of humor.
Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patti; his sons, Erik (Emily) and Ian (Kristen); his grandsons Henry, Isaac, and Milo and a granddaughter to be born in August; his parents Norman and Frances; his brother David (Virginia); his sister Cate Folsom (John); sisters-in-law, Theresa Dorsey (Craig) and Susan Schuett (Alfonso Gonzalez) and nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside service: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Lauritzen Gardens. www.forestlawnomaha.com
