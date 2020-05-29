Thomas R. Peterson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 28, 1956 - May 23, 2020

Tom Peterson, 63, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Omaha on May 23, 2020.

Tom loved spending time with his family and friends and pursuing his many hobbies, including bicycling the roads of Nebraska, Colorado and Iowa, following the UNO Maverick hockey team, watching old westerns, and spending time outdoors.

Born and raised in Omaha, Tom received his BS in Mechanized Agriculture-University of Nebraska, Lincoln and his MBA-University of Nebraska, Omaha. Tom worked in the agriculture extension area, as a general contractor with his father at Norman Construction, and as a financial controller for several companies in Omaha and Fremont, becoming dear friends with many of his colleagues along the way. In 2015, Tom, along with his son, Ian and daughter-in-law, Kristen, started Peterson Greens, the first commercial hydroponic farming business in Omaha.

Tom will be remembered as a kind, patient man with a unique sense of humor.