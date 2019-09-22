{{featured_button_text}}

September 2, 2019

Thomas R. Gewecke, 71, of Lincoln, Montgomery, TX, and Pinedale, WY passed away on September 2, 2019 in Montgomery, TX. Former banker, owner of Mutual Protective Insurance Company and real estate investor.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. October 13, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

