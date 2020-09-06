× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 28, 1941 - August 31, 2020

Thomas Perkins Myers was born on December 28, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, to John H. and Elisabeth (Perkins) Myers. He grew up in Wilmette, IL, where he earned his Eagle Scout Award. He graduated from New Trier High School in 1959 and earned his B.A. degree in anthropology from Beloit College in 1963, where he lettered as a member of the men's swim team. He started graduate studies in anthropology and archeology at the University of Illinois-Champaign Urbana in 1963.

He married Roberta "Bobbie" Samuel of Hinsdale, Illinois on January 23, 1965, at Hinsdale United Church of Christ. As a Fulbright Scholar, Tom conducted field research in Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia. While completing his doctorate, he taught anthropology at both Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA and Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. He earned his doctorate from UICU in June 1970 and continued teaching and serving as curator of collections at the Indiana University Museum until he, Bobbie, and son Phillip moved to Lincoln in June 1975.