Thomas Orion May

April 14, 1949 - December 13, 2020

Thomas Orion May, 71, of Bennet, passed away at home in the presence of family on Sunday, December 13, 2020, due to complications of multiple myeloma. Tom was born April 14, 1949, to Orion and Ethel (Wenzel) May of rural Walton. He grew up attending Trinity Lutheran Church near Walton, where he has been a member for most of his life. He attended country school and then junior/senior high school in Eagle before graduating from Waverly in 1967. Tom first met Connie Blomberg on New Year's Eve 1971. They began dating a few months later and were wed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln on September 30, 1972.

Tom worked as a welder at several Lincoln area shops and factories early in his career. In 1977 he purchased Bill Heiden's blacksmith shop in Bennet where he opened May Welding. Soon thereafter, he built a new shop and moved his family to Bennet. Later on, the family moved to the country south of Bennet, and he built another larger shop for his business.