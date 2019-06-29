May 5, 1939 - June 27, 2019
Thomas Michael Price, 80, Lincoln passed away June 27, 2019. Born May 5, 1939, in Omaha to Harold and LuAnna (Smith) Price. Tom received his BA from Colorado College and his MA from University of Nebraska Lincoln. Tom was an original company founder of Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest in 1987. He served as the company's president and CEO. Tom also was a professor at the University of Nebraska in the College of Engineering.
Family members include his wife Pamela; daughters Elizabeth Price Thompson (Sam), Park City, Utah, Sarah Anne Price, Lincoln; sons T. Michael Price (Lizabeth), Winterset, Iowa, Stacy E. Markel (Emily), Raymond; grandchildren Ethan Price, Sammy Thompson, Andrew Cahalan, Daniel Cahalan (Shelby) and Matthew Cahalan (Emily); five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Connie, son Shawn Markel, grandchildren Thomas M. Price and Emily Jane Price.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday (7-2) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Memorials in lieu of flowers to Friends of Cystic Fibrosis, 4810 West Claire Ave., Lincoln, NE 68523-9050 or City Impact, 1035 N 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68503. Visitation with family greeting friends from 6-8 pm Monday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.