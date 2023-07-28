March 27, 1948—July 25, 2023

Thomas Lloyd Hedges, 75, of Lincoln, passed away July 25, 2023. He was born to James Chester and Verna May Hedges (Welstead) Wahoo, Nebraska on March 27, 1948. US Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; sisters, Delores of GA and Patricia of MN; children, Christine, Jared (Rachel) Hedges, Derek Hedges, Ryan Hedges, 4 grandchildren, Elijah, Ethan, Ryan Jr, and Kanyen all of Lincoln.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Barbara.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 28 from 6-8 PM, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5849 Fremont Street.

Funeral service will be held 10 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com