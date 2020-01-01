July 21, 1949 - December 29, 2019
Thomas L. Dayton, 70, of Lincoln, died on December 29, 2019. Mr. Dayton was born on July 21, 1949 to Lawrence & Adele (Cote) Dayton in Omaha, NE. Tom worked for and retired from the State of Nebraska, Department of Health & Human Services. He was more commonly known as the host of the “Unknown Radio” hour on KZUM.
Preceded in death by his parents; niece, Anne Notch. Survived by his daughter, Maggie Davis (Jason); faithful companion, Elvis; sisters, Betsy Freeland, Kathy Dayton, Jean Lewandowski; grandchildren, Elliott & Theodore Davis; niece, Karen Roesner; nephews, Doug & Thomas Lewandowski.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Dayton family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Tom's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to KZUM Radio or Hearts United for Animals. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510