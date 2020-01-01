Thomas L. Dayton
View Comments

Thomas L. Dayton

{{featured_button_text}}

July 21, 1949 - December 29, 2019

Thomas L. Dayton, 70, of Lincoln, died on December 29, 2019. Mr. Dayton was born on July 21, 1949 to Lawrence & Adele (Cote) Dayton in Omaha, NE. Tom worked for and retired from the State of Nebraska, Department of Health & Human Services. He was more commonly known as the host of the “Unknown Radio” hour on KZUM.

Preceded in death by his parents; niece, Anne Notch. Survived by his daughter, Maggie Davis (Jason); faithful companion, Elvis; sisters, Betsy Freeland, Kathy Dayton, Jean Lewandowski; grandchildren, Elliott & Theodore Davis; niece, Karen Roesner; nephews, Doug & Thomas Lewandowski.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will be 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Dayton family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Tom's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to KZUM Radio or Hearts United for Animals. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Dayton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News