August 28, 1950 – December 5, 2019

Thomas John Holman, 69, of Lincoln, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born on August 28, 1950, to M. Duane and True L. (Wetzel) Holman, Tom was a lifelong Lincolnite. Tom never met a stranger, and will be remembered for his outgoing personality, infectious gap-toothed smile, witty sense of humor, and the ability to make any terrible “dad joke” hilarious. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, cooking with his pellet smoker, and watching football (Go Huskers! Go Steelers!) A devoted hockey fan, Tom was a Lincoln Stars season ticket holder for almost 20 years.

Tom is survived by his son, Mark E. (Kate) and grandson, Jack W. of Lincoln, as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark D.; and sister, Anne M.

Friends are invited to celebrate Tom's life and visit with family on Thursday, December 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Tom's memory to the Lincoln Ice Hockey Association Scholarship Fund (LIHA, P.O. Box 22509, Lincoln, NE, 68542) to make the game he loved accessible for more Lincoln kiddos.

