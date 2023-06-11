Tom was a clinical psychologist who dedicated his life to helping others. For many years he was Dean of the Master of Arts in counseling program at Doane University. Tom enjoyed many hobbies including restoring and driving his 1954 Porsche and working in his woodshop. All who knew him knew of the special relationship between Tom and his grandson, Brendan. Never was there a better Dad or Grandfather and he will be missed tremendously. We take comfort knowing Tom and Mary are together again.