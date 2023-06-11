Thomas J. Gilligan
Sept. 21, 1941 - June 8, 2023
Thomas J. Gilligan, 81, of Sequim, WA (formerly of Eagle, NE) died Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Tom was born September 21, 1941 to James E. and Thelma J. (Hasbrook) Gilligan in Waterloo, IA. He married Mary A. (McNeela) Gilligan on May 28, 1970. The couple had one daughter, Anne Marie. Mary passed away October 24, 2007. Later, Tom married Lynette Erickson.
Tom was a clinical psychologist who dedicated his life to helping others. For many years he was Dean of the Master of Arts in counseling program at Doane University. Tom enjoyed many hobbies including restoring and driving his 1954 Porsche and working in his woodshop. All who knew him knew of the special relationship between Tom and his grandson, Brendan. Never was there a better Dad or Grandfather and he will be missed tremendously. We take comfort knowing Tom and Mary are together again.
Survivors include Tom and Mary's daughter, Anne M. (Brian) Bush of Seward, NE; grandson, Brendan T. Gilligan of Lincoln, NE; and Brendan's daughter (their great-granddaughter), Huntleigh J. Gilligan; Tom's brother, Terry M. (Maggie) Gilligan of Waterloo, IA; sister, Beth (Mark) Nagle, of El Mirage, AZ; sister-in-law, JoAnn McNeela of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law, Joan McNeela also of Chicago, IL; Lynette Gilligan of Sequim, WA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. Preceded in death by wife, Mary A. Gilligan; parents, James E. and Thelma J. Gilliga; and brother, Patrick T. Gilligan.
No Visitation. Rosary will be Saturday, June 24, 2023, 9:30 AM, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Lincoln, NE, and Mass to follow at 10:00 AM.