July 9, 1948 - September 21, 2019
Thomas Hiser, age 71 years, of Seward, born July 9, 1948, passed away Sept. 21, 2019.
Celebration of Life: 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 12, Seward VFW Post #4755. Graveside Service will follow at Seward Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army, Seward VFW Post #4755 and Seward American Legion Post #33. Memorials: Blue River Pet Rescue or Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com
