July 9, 1948 - September 21, 2019

Thomas Hiser, age 71 years, of Seward, born July 9, 1948, passed away Sept. 21, 2019.

Celebration of Life: 2 – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 12, Seward VFW Post #4755. Graveside Service will follow at Seward Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army, Seward VFW Post #4755 and Seward American Legion Post #33. Memorials: Blue River Pet Rescue or Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com

Events

Oct 12
Celebration of Life
Saturday, October 12, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Seward V.F.W. Club
243 S. 9th
Seward, NE 68434
Oct 12
Graveside Service and Inurnment
Saturday, October 12, 2019
4:00PM
Seward Cemetery
Hwy 15 and Waverly Road
Seward, NE 68434
