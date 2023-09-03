Thomas "Tom" H. Hamer, 84, of Tecumseh, passed away Aug. 15, 2023. He was born Aug. 11, 1939 to Lewis K. and Josephine K. (Shackleton) Hamer in Pawnee City, NE, where they lived until 1951, when the family moved to Beatrice, NE. Tom graduated from Beatrice High School in 1957. He received his degree in Agricultural Engineering, with a focus on Civil Engineering from UNL. On Sept. 9, 1962, Tom and Karen Glenn were married in Pawnee City. Tom served as a project engineer with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service (SCS) in Hebron and Tecumseh, where he advanced to Chief of the Engineering Branch of the Nebraska Department of Water Resources, Assistant State Conservation Engineer, State Conservation Engineer for 13 years, and finally Natural Resources Manager, before retiring in 1997. After retiring, Tom continued to serve the state for many years, volunteering with the Five Rivers RC&D and the Nebraska Environmental Trust Advisory Committee. He was a season ticket holder for NU football for more than 50 years.