Thomas George Folmer, age 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020. Thomas was born March 29, 1941 to Peter and Margaret (Leichner) Folmer of Lincoln, NE. Inurnment will be scheduled on a later date at Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences to lincolnfh.com