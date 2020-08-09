× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 30, 1950 - August 6, 2020

Thomas G. Fulton, age 69, of Liberty passed away on August 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his daughters and grandson. He was born in Beatrice on September 30, 1950 to Donald and Glenna (Moore) Fulton. He attended school at Lewiston and Barneston, graduating from Barneston High School in 1968. On October 17, 1969, Tom married Jackie James. He was a lifelong farmer and raised cattle and hogs over the years. Tom was a member of Liberty Christian Church and the Blue Springs Cemetery Board. He enjoyed hunting – especially coon hunting, riding horses, fishing, camping/boating, spending time with family and loved being a grandpa.

Survivors include daughters, Denise Donovan and husband Richard of Lincoln, Dawn Fulton of Lawrence, KS, and Darcie Fulton of Lincoln; grandson, Dallas Donovan of Lincoln; brothers, Steve Fulton and wife Mary Beth and Dave Fulton and wife Karen of Lincoln; sister, Shari Fulton of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Steve James and wife Martha of Wymore and Dennis James and wife Charlotte of Crete; aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie (June 4, 2017); his parents; parents-in-law, Melvin “Doc” & Jeanette James; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and a nephew.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial at Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at the church at 10:15 AM Wednesday. Viewing at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, and at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Masks are recommended but not required. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Tom's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

