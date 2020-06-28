× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 29, 1941 - March 1, 2020

Thomas G Folmer, 78 of Lincoln, NE passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, NE, on March 29, 1941, the son of Peter J Folmer and Margaret A (Leichner) Folmer. In 1964, he graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in accounting. Tom also earned his MBA from the University of Nebraska in 1973. He worked for Litton Industries as internal auditor from 1964 to 1965.

He then served two tours of duty in Viet Nam in the US Air Force from 1965 to 1970, earning the ranking of Captain. Upon returning from the military, he worked for the State of Nebraska in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Social Services serving in administrative and finance positions from 1971 until retiring in 2003.

Tom was a lifetime resident of Lincoln, served as the first treasurer of Stonecliff Estates, and a member of First Plymouth Congregational Church. He enjoyed all sports, especially racquetball. He also enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by 2 nephews, Michael (Lynn) Brown of Charles City, IA and Craig (Julie) Brown of DePere, WI. He is also survived by several first cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn J Brown.

A graveside service with military rites is planned on June 30th at 11 am at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery.

