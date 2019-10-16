October 1, 1966 - October 12, 2019
Thomas F. Saenz, 53, was born on October 1, 1966 in Lincoln to Paul and Rita Saenz and passed away on October 12, 2019 in Lincoln surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by his siblings Juanita, Paul, Gina (Mike), and Pat (Mindi); nieces and nephews Ryne, Raina, Simon, Megan, Michael (Rachel), Max, and Cedar; great nieces Mayzie, Lyza, and Jaelynn.
The funeral service will be held on Friday October 18th at 11:00 AM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.). Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to The Monarch by Eastmont or Hori-Sun Hospice.