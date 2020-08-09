× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 11, 1943 – July 31, 2020

Thomas Eitel, age 76, passed away July 31, 2020 from heart failure. He was born December 11, 1943 to Jack A. and Lydia Eitel. Tom attended and graduated from Lincoln High School. He was involved with football and wrestling and was a member of the “L Club” while at Lincoln High School. Upon graduation, Tom joined the United States Marine Corps on September 15, 1961 and was assigned to the 3rd Marine division. He served in Southeast Asia until honorably separating on September 14, 1964 and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Tom was married to his wife Ardie for over 45 years. Tom completed a 2 year apprenticeship in carpentry and became a member of the Carpenters Union in Omaha, NE and worked in construction/carpentry for over 40 years which also included self-employment until retiring. Tom loved to work with and create things with his hands and loved teaching his trade. He loved hunting of all kinds, spending time with all of his family and his many friends, Nebraska football, and his German Shepherds.