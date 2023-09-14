November 29, 1948—September 11, 2023

Thomas (Red) Edward Shotkoski, of Lincoln, passed away on September 11, 2023. Born November 29, 1948 in Loup City, NE to Edward (Fritz) & Anna Shotkoski (Eurek). He was the 5th child and was raised on a farm outside of Loup City with his 7 siblings.

Tom graduated from the University of NE-Lincoln in 1972 and went to work for the Nebraska Department of Revenue where he met the love of his life and partner Jacqueline Jean Peckham, whom he married January 2, 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Jacque, children Derek Shotkoski, Damian (Liz) Shotkoski & Nadia (James) Kinney, grandchildren Amelia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Dalton, Hadley & Ainsley.

After working at the State of NE as an auditor and as a CPA at other firms, he went out on his own in 1987. He opened Thomas E. Shotkoski, CPA PC with his wife Jacque and long-time employee and friend, Scott DeVries. The firm’s first location was 3410 O Street from 1987 until 2001. In 2001 the firm moved a few blocks west to 3031 O Street. Tom was immensely proud of what he and his team were able to build, growing the firm from 3 employees to now more than 20 and a 2nd location in York, NE. Tom’s employees and clients were a 2nd family to him.

Tom loved a good joke, polka dancing, all sporting events and long discussions/arguments about almost anything. Tom also loved watching his kids play sports. He was so proud of his 6 grandkids and all of their accomplishments. He will be missed dearly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 15th 10:30 AM at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. The Rosary will be Thursday the 14th at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to American Cancer Society or St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com