Thomas C. Ament, 68 of Syracuse formerly of Burr, passed away Jan. 5, 2021. He was born Dec. 13, 1952 to Bernard “Barney” & Iola (Wilkinson) Ament. He married Marcella “Pete” Parde and worked as a painter at UNL for 35 years.

Private family service will be Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10 A.M. at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 8 from 9 A.M until 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials to the family for later designation.