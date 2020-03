Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Thomas Bruce Fuller 60 of Lincoln passed away January 26, 2020. Celebration of his Life will be Saturday, March 14 at 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com