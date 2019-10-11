June 27, 1958 - October 9, 2019
Thomas Brian Huber, 61 of Lincoln, passed away October 9, 2019. Tom was born June 27, 1958, in Troy, Michigan to John and Barbara (McNair) Huber. He grew up in Troy, Michigan, which is a suburb of Detroit, and after graduation he came to Lincoln with some friends to get away from big city life. He really enjoyed Lincoln so he made it his home.
Tom is survived by his wife Ava (Liedtke); one aunt; two sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jeff Huber.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 South 40th St, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com