Thomas A. Machacek
Thomas A. Machacek

Thomas A. Machacek

August 10, 2020

Thomas A. Machacek, 63, of Lincoln, passed away August 10, 2020. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday (8-14-20) Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th St. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences at Roperandsons.com

