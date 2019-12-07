This Week In Nebraska History

1869: A subject of considerable comment was the frequent use of oil, bear greases, pomades, rosemary washes, etc., on the hair. It was "a practice not to be recommended," wrote one editor.

1879: The Palladian and Union societies at the University of Nebraska were engaged in a lively combat over the possession of the Hesperian, a student publication.

1889: W.J. Lamb sold to Lambertson and Muir eight lots between Q and R streets at 16th Street for $240 a lot.

1899: Col. W.J. Bryan of the 3rd Nebraska Regiment sent his resignation to the War Department.

1909: The Lincoln Traction Co. (operator of Lincoln's streetcars) paid its occupation tax and other taxes, totaling $50,000.

1919: Gen. John J. Pershing said the U.S. Army was responsible for winning World War I.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1929: The Midwest reported 20 deaths directly attributable to the worst blizzard of the closing decade.

1939: The highway bridge over the Missouri River at Rulo was dedicated.

1949: Farm incomes in Nebraska and the nation were reported down 10 percent from the previous year.