Theresia Opp, 92 born in Freising Germany, died 03/18/2020 in Lincoln Nebraska; her home since 1948. She went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family; lovingly tending to her needs in her home, just as she had wished. Theresia was blessed with a long life, two homelands, a bunch of siblings from across the world whom she loved dearly, so very many friends, memories, favorite foods, many games of bridge, joust and nintendo, millions of knitted stitches creating beautiful Christmas stockings, sweaters and blankets. There were moments of uproarious laughter, too many to count. She also prayed without ceasing for her large family. She will be missed.