March 18, 2020
Theresia Opp, 92 born in Freising Germany, died 03/18/2020 in Lincoln Nebraska; her home since 1948. She went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family; lovingly tending to her needs in her home, just as she had wished. Theresia was blessed with a long life, two homelands, a bunch of siblings from across the world whom she loved dearly, so very many friends, memories, favorite foods, many games of bridge, joust and nintendo, millions of knitted stitches creating beautiful Christmas stockings, sweaters and blankets. There were moments of uproarious laughter, too many to count. She also prayed without ceasing for her large family. She will be missed.
You have free articles remaining.
At 92 she was up with the times. She could manage her I-phone and Ipad which kept her in touch with her German family and out-of-town grandkids through Facebook and WhatsApp, although occasionally her TV would have picture and no sound or sound and no picture. Gordon to the rescue. She also would enjoy tracking us on Find My Friends.
Preceded in death by husband Kenwood and two sons; Kevin & Roger. Survived by daughter, Lori Edmonds (Rick) son, Gordon Opp (Debbie), daughters-in-law, Gail Opp and Kris Kilpatrick (Larry), 13 grandchildren: Jason Opp (Sarah), Kerry Schortzman (Cory), Jackie Cech (Ryan), Maria Applegarth (Allen), Hilary Beckmann (Jared), Caleb Opp, Ryan Opp, Steve Opp (Ashley), Abby Leszczynsk (Matt), Emily Rowe (Ben), Laci Watson (Graham), Stephanie Wilson (Andrew) & 38 great-grandchildren.
Because of the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be a Facebook live stream of the memorial service available on Theresia Opp's page https://www.facebook.com/theresia.opp beginning at 10:00 am Thursday March 26, 2020. In the event there are technical difficulties with the live stream we will post a link on her page for continued viewing. If Oma at 92 could keep up with technology we are confident that all of you will be able to celebrate her life with us virtually. Memorials to First Free Lincoln, In Touch Ministries and Moody Bible Institute.