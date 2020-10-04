Theresa Ann Kilcoyne Meier died September 22, 2020 in Lincoln, she was the daughter of Aaron E. Kilcoyne and Louise Viola Kinney. She was born December 28, 1930 in Lincoln Nebraska. She was married to her first husband by the name of William Kolb on April 21, 1951 at the young age of 21. They had two children together Mary Margaret, but Mary passed away at birth on December 18, 1951 and Daniel Willam born June 9 1955. She filed for divorce shortly after on December 23, 1955. On October 12, 1961 she remarried to LeRoy Conrad Meier where she spent the rest of her years happily married until Leroy passed on August 2, 2008. After he passed she spent her time with the family where she had many favorite pass times with her 2 grandchildren as well as her 4 great-grandchildren.