Theodore James (Jim) Bobbett

Survived by his wife of 59 years, Etta Sue Jackson Bobbett; sons, Anthony (Beverly), Timothy, Gregory (Christine), Stanley (Dolly) and Jeffrey; sister, Donna (Richard) Herman, and brothers Garry (Sarah) Bobbett, Larry (Liz) Bobbett and Allen (Carol) Bobbett; eight grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by father, T. J. Bobbett; step-father, Reiford Harris; mother, Hazel; and a granddaughter.