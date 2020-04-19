April 10, 2020
Theodore James (Jim) Bobbett, 81, of Lincoln, formerly of Humboldt, died Friday night, April 10, 2020.
Survived by his wife of 59 years, Etta Sue Jackson Bobbett; sons, Anthony (Beverly), Timothy, Gregory (Christine), Stanley (Dolly) and Jeffrey; sister, Donna (Richard) Herman, and brothers Garry (Sarah) Bobbett, Larry (Liz) Bobbett and Allen (Carol) Bobbett; eight grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by father, T. J. Bobbett; step-father, Reiford Harris; mother, Hazel; and a granddaughter.
A memorial service will be planned in Humboldt at a later date. trumpmemorials.com
