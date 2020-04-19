Theodore James (Jim) Bobbett
Theodore James (Jim) Bobbett

Theodore James (Jim) Bobbett

April 10, 2020

Theodore James (Jim) Bobbett, 81, of Lincoln, formerly of Humboldt, died Friday night, April 10, 2020.

Survived by his wife of 59 years, Etta Sue Jackson Bobbett; sons, Anthony (Beverly), Timothy, Gregory (Christine), Stanley (Dolly) and Jeffrey; sister, Donna (Richard) Herman, and brothers Garry (Sarah) Bobbett, Larry (Liz) Bobbett and Allen (Carol) Bobbett; eight grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by father, T. J. Bobbett; step-father, Reiford Harris; mother, Hazel; and a granddaughter.

A memorial service will be planned in Humboldt at a later date. trumpmemorials.com

