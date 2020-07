Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Theodore Hegwald, 81, of Lincoln passed away July 20, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday 2-6pm with family 6-8pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday, July 27, at 11 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Wyuka. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences: bmlfh.com