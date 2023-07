Theodore C. Paulson, age 82 went home July 17, 2023. He was the oldest son, born April 20, 1941, to Theodore L (Pat) and Susanna B (Bellecourt) Paulson. Join us to share memories and your stories during Ted's ‘Celebration of Life.' August 12, 2023 at 1:00 – 4:00 PM, Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, 911 N Linden St, Wahoo, NE 68066