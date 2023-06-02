Thelma Elaine Liewer

December 18, 1937 - May 27, 2023

Thelma Elaine Liewer was born December 18, 1937, at Webster, Kansas, to Hector L. and Julia E. (Jones) Conyac. As a youngster, she moved with her family to southwest Iowa, to a farm near Tabor, where she grew up and attended school. Thelma graduated from Tabor High School in 1955, earning a scholarship in home economics to Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.

While attending Peru State, Thelma met Kelly Liewer and the couple were married on May 27, 1957, at St Mary's Catholic Church, Hamburg, Iowa. They settled briefly in Peru while attending summer school and then embarked on careers in teaching and secondary education administration. Thelma and Kelly resided in several communities in Nebraska, including Pilger, Saint Edward, Palmyra and Lincoln.

In 1968 the couple, along with growing family, made their home in Peru, Nebraska. After raising their family, Thelma and Kelly moved to Auburn, Nebraska in 1988 and retired to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1998.

Thelma was employed at several different locations while raising her family including AVCO Finance, Bank of Peru, and the business office of Peru State College. After retiring in Lincoln, Thelma landed her dream position in ladies' apparel with the Von Maur Company. She received many "Pace Setters" sales awards over the years and thoroughly enjoyed serving her clientele. Thelma was a very classy and fashionable lady; her appearance was most always to the 9's.

Thelma was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and its Altar Society of Lincoln, and a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, stopping by a casino, and shopping. She especially loved spending time entertaining and cooking for her family. Christmas was a favorite time.

Thelma passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Lincoln, NE. She was 85 years of age.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law: Edward and Leone Liewer; brother, Bud (Iva) Conyac; nephew, Chris (Dee) Conyac; and sister-in-law, Patricia (Rollie) Beran.

Survivors include husband, Kelly of Lincoln, NE; son, Michael (Cynthia) Liewer of Imperial, NE; son, Patrick: (Colleen) Liewer of Omaha, NE; daughter, Ronda (Scott) Reid of Auburn, NE; son, Thomas Liewer of Elk Grove Village, IL; daughter, Julie (Jim) Svajgl of Council Bluffs, IA, grandchildren: James (Jenna) Reid, Matthew Liewer, Katherine (Michael) Ray, David (Nichole) Reid, Kelly Danaher, Patricia Reid, Jaclyn (Jeremy) Harris, Nicole Liewer, Shannon (Kelton) Fisher, and Veronica Svajgl; great-grandchildren: Luke, Laden, Maya, Miles, Peyton, Eli, Addyson, Max, Trek, Jack and Drew.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd in Lincoln. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peters Catholic School. www.bmlfh.com