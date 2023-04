Thelma Corine DeYong, age 82, Lincoln, passed away February 16, 2023. Graveside services will be Sat., April 22, 2023 at Pella Cemetery, 26201 S. 126th Street, Adams at 10:00 a.m. Memorial services will be Sat., April 22, 2023 at Pella Reformed Church, 16101 Pella Road, Adams at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln.