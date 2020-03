Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A celebration of life and burial of cremains will be held later this Spring. Memorials to: the Nebraska Alzheimer's Assoc, Theta Chi Scholarship fund at Nebraska Wesleyan, or Chautauqua Disciples' of Christ, Box 1019, Chautauqua, NY 14722. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com