August 3, 1931 - May 29, 2020

Tharon L. Dahlgren, was born August 3, 1931 in Cedar Falls, IA, but was a resident of Lincoln, NE for 59 years before moving to Overland Park, KS in 2013 then to No. Richland Hills, TX in 2017 to be nearer to both of her daughters. Tharon was called, unexpectedly, to Jesus on May 29, 2020 – at the young age of 88.

During her many years in Lincoln Tharon worked various administrative positions and eventually retired her final job with the UNL financial aid department to enjoy her love of family, horses, The Knights of Phythias and a lot of reading.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard L. Dahlgren and is survived by 2 daughters, 1 step-daughter and 1 step-son and all of their spouses. Also by 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

All that knew and loved her will cherish the memory of her brilliant; contagious smile; which is now the constant light shining on her loved ones forever.

