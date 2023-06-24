Thais was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John C. Finegan and daughters, Peg Finegan Utemark (Kipp), and Kathy Finegan.

She is survived by four children, Terry Finegan, Jack Finegan (Becky), Libby Lamson (Kelly) and Bill Finegan (Holly). Thais had fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln on June 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m with the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Memorials to Adoration Convent of Christ the King, 1040 S Cotner Blvd, Lincoln.