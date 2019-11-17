November 13, 2019
Texie I. Ross, 88, Milford, formerly of Lincoln. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Grace Missionary Church, Milford. Visitation Thursday, Nov. 21, 4-8 p.m. with family greeting relatives and friends from 6-8:00 p.m. all at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Viewing, also 1 hour prior to services, church.
