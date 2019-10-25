October 22, 2019
Terry Vavrina, 79, of Abie, passed away Tuesday, October 22 at the Butler County Health Care Center.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Dorothy, daughters Kim Wells of Cairo, NE, Lynn (Joseph) Hall of David City, NE, sons Rick (Pam) of Abie, NE, Randy (Sandy) of Abie, NE, and Lee (Callie) of David City, NE; grandchildren Rachel (Gabe) , Emily (Connor), and Matthew Wells, Kendra (Nate) Tallman, Ryan (Katie) and Neely Vavrina, Jordan, Jessi (Chris), Tyler (Sierra) Vavrina, and Keegan, Taylor, Mia, Maverick, Mason, and Kaiser Vavrina.
Memorials can be directed towards Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, the Abie Volunteer Fire Dept., or the Aquinas Endowment Fund. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, with Father Ronald Homes officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m., all at the church. An additional viewing will be Saturday from 9 until 10 at the church. Interment with military honors will be at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery with lunch following in the church basement. Svoboda-Chermok Funeral Home of Schuyler is assisting the family with arrangements; svobodafuneralhome.net