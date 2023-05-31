A register book will be available to sign on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A celebration of life reception will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Veteran's Club (701 Dorsey) in Beatrice. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.