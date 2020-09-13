 Skip to main content
Terry L. Sims Sr.
Terry L. Sims Sr.

October 15, 1952 - September 10, 2020

Terry L. Sims, Sr., 67, of Lincoln, passed away September 10, 2020. He was born October 15, 1952 in Lincoln, to Wesley and Grace (Combs) Sims. Terry worked as a Carman at Burlington Northern.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sims, son, Brian (Krishelle) Sims, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Sims of Lincoln, grandchildren, Gavin Sims of Lincoln, Caden Sims, of North Branch, MN, Colton Sims, Abigale Bennett, Maddy (Kenny) Allen, all of Lincoln, and Renna VanDeusen, of Mesa, CO, great grandson, Knox Allen, of Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, son, Terry L. Sims, Jr., and grandson, Sawyer Sims.

Visitation 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, Ne 68503. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for further designation. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com

