Terry G. Carver, 75, Beatrice, passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Beatrice. Memorial Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. A luncheon and reception will be 1 p.m. Monday at Geneva V.F.W. Club. Please visit harmanwirghtmortuary.com