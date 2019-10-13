March 15, 1948 - September 25, 2019
Terry Clementson, of Lincoln, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who gracefully fought a three year battle with Parkinson's succumbed on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born on March 15, 1948 in York, NE to Roger and Marian (Roberts) Clementson. In 1960 his family moved to Columbus, NE in 1966 Terry graduated from Columbus High School and then attended UNL College of Pharmacy. From there he went on to attend medical school at UNMC in Omaha, NE. In 1974, Terry graduated UNMC as a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.
From 1974-1977, he served as a Surgical Intern and Resident at Tucson Medical Center followed by an anesthesiology residency at USCD in San Diego, CA. In 1979, he returned to Lincoln, NE where he joined Lincoln Anesthesiology, PC at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 35 years until his retirement in 2013. He was a member of Nebraska Society of Anesthesiologists, ASA, LLMS, NMS, AMK, and the First Lutheran Church since 1979.
Family members include his wife of 43 years, Karen Clementson; children, Laura (Eric) Elgar of Tacoma, WA, Christopher (Salwa) Clementson of Cleveland, OH, James (Melissa) Sowers of Portland, OR, Richard Sowers (friend Julie) of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Svea Johnson, Lucian Johnson, Zeina Clementson, Sanna Clementson, Laith Clementson, Callan Sowers and Luke Sowers; Sister, Mary Cochran of Texas. Preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Marian Clementson.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday October 14, 2019. Due to construction at First Lutheran Church, the service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 6001 A Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church 1551 S. 70th Street or Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska 2301 O Street. Cremation, no visitation. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com