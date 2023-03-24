Terry A Drake

October 2, 1948 - March 21, 2023

Terry A Drake, 74 of Murdock , passed away Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 He was born October 2nd, 1948 in Lincoln Nebraska to Arthur Drake and Gwineth (Tin Broeck) Drake. He married Merry Roeber before being sent to Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Merry (Roeber) Drake, Sons Adam (Ginger) Drake and Kent (Jessica Graphenteen) Drake; Seven Grandchildren; Siblings Vona (Don) Doerksen, Kirby (Cindy) Drake, Kirk (Denise) Drake, Bob Bruns and Sisters-in-law Bonnie Drake and Miki Bruns. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Keith (Esther) Drake, Dennis Drake, Kevin Drake and John Bruns. Sisters Sheroll (Eldon) Oehlerking, Gwen (Johann) Schalk, Vicki (Gary) Callaway Sharmon (Wayne) Stock, Betty Mattice, Sandra Leroy and Brother-in-law Carl Ulm.

Funeral Service 10:30 Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church 31104 Church Rd Murdock, NE 68407. Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Prayer Service at 6:00 pm at the church. Interment Elmwood Cemetery Military honors Army National Guard and American Legion Post #237. Memorial suggested to the Church and to the family to establish a Welding Scholarship. Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com