Terri Lee Juranek Hunley

June 3, 1962 - July 8, 2019

Terri L. Juranek Hunley, 57, from Lincoln, was born June 3, 1962, to Geraldine and Gilbert Knight.

Terri leaves behind her husband Richard Hunley, daughter Amie (Steve) Lindgren, son Matthew (Jacque) Juranek, sister Deb Loch and brother Greg Knight. Her grandbabies Kolby and Charlotte Lindgren, Nikita, Jacobi, Jerika, Lillian and Novella Juranek.

Terri was a person with a heart of gold and a lending hand. She is a strong spirit and loved with all her heart. She lived her life for her grandbabies. You will be missed dearly.

