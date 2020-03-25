Teri Jadene (Cummings) Tenney
Teri Jadene (Cummings) Tenney

Teri Jadene (Cummings) Tenney

March 21, 2020

Passed away Saturday March 21st at home with family by her side. She is survived by her husband Larry Gene Tenney; daughter Tiffany ( Dan) Maahs; sons Christopher ( Melissa ) Tenney , Phillip Tenney and 8 grandchildren. Private family service.“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

