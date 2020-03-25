Teri Jadene (Cummings) Tenney
March 21, 2020
Passed away Saturday March 21st at home with family by her side. She is survived by her husband Larry Gene Tenney; daughter Tiffany ( Dan) Maahs; sons Christopher ( Melissa ) Tenney , Phillip Tenney and 8 grandchildren. Private family service.“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
