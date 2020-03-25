Teri Jadene (Cummings) Tenney

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Passed away Saturday March 21st at home with family by her side. She is survived by her husband Larry Gene Tenney; daughter Tiffany ( Dan) Maahs; sons Christopher ( Melissa ) Tenney , Phillip Tenney and 8 grandchildren. Private family service.“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com