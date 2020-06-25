Teresa "Terri" Smithers
June 23, 2020

Teresa “Terri” Smithers, 68, of Tecumseh, passed away June 23, 2020. Private Graveside services will be held at the Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse. Visitation: 9-8 Friday, June 26, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com

Jun 26
Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Jun 27
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
2:00PM
Park Hill Cemetery, Nebraska, Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse, NE 68446
