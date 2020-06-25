June 23, 2020
Teresa “Terri” Smithers, 68, of Tecumseh, passed away June 23, 2020. Private Graveside services will be held at the Park Hill Cemetery, Syracuse. Visitation: 9-8 Friday, June 26, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com
To send flowers to the family of Teresa Smithers, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 26
Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
9:00AM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 27
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Park Hill Cemetery, Nebraska, Syracuse
Syracuse
Syracuse, NE 68446
Syracuse
Syracuse, NE 68446
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.