October 3, 1952 - November 16, 2019
Teresa “Teri” L. Ernisse, 67, passed away November 16, 2019 after battling cancer. Born October 3, 1952 to Robert White and Marilyn Epp in Charleston, SC. Teri moved back to Lincoln during early childhood and graduated from Lincoln East in 1970. She raised 2 children and was a self-employed owner of the Town Cobbler Boot and Shoe repair from 1981-2004 with her husband Terry. They also owned the Silver Spoke Saloon until retiring in 2014. Teri enjoyed vacationing with motorcycles, baking, crocheting, sewing, little league baseball, and sprint car racing.
Survivors include her mother, Marilyn Allen; children, Shannon (Freddy) Bienka, Jeremiah (Jessy) Ernisse; grandchildren, Brynley, Tahya, Zoey, and Brayden Bienka, Mason and Silas Ernisse; step son, Clint (Dianna) Thompson; sisters, Tammy (John) Turner, Toni (Tim) Miller, Tiffany (Troy) Leach, Trisha (Scott) Brown; brother, Trent (Kelly) Allen; several nieces, nephews, special friends and extra special love and fur companion, ACE. Preceded in death by her husband, Terry; stepfather, LaVerne Allen; father and stepmother, Bob (Peg) White; grandparents, Annabel and Gus Epp; and fur companion, Izzy.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Friday (11-22-19) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE. Visitation with family greeting friends will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday (11-21-19) at R&S South Chapel. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed towards the Capital Humane Society, (www.capitalhumanesociety.org). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.