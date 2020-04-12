April 5, 2020
Teresa Marie (Sturges) Hawk passed away quietly on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Born the daughter of Howard Lynn Sturges and Evelyn Ellen McManus. in Mcintosh, South Dakota. Teresa finished her bachelor's degree at the age of 58 and went on to earn two master's degrees, one from Chadron State College and one from Loyola University in New Orleans. She taught at Chadron State College and served as the Liturgical Minister at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Teresa was a force of nature. She became president of nearly every organization she joined. She recognized those at the margins of society and worked to create a just world. She was a nurturer in the most comprehensive sense of the word. She nurtured her community, her church, her family, and her world. She nurtured her children until her last moment. She was funny, smart, loving, loyal, hopeful, and inspiring.
Teresa is preceded in death by her husband Howard Charles Hawk, father Howard Lynn Sturges, mother, Evelyn Ellen McManus, daughter Kathleen Hawk Norman and her sister Betty Conner. She is survived by seven of her children: Thomas Hawk of Baton Rouge, LA; Dennis Hawk (Carol) of Kansas City, MO; Jim Hawk of Chadron, NE; Mary Hawk of Lincoln, NE; Patty Hawk (Rod Diercks) of Crete, NE; Marty Hawk (Kerri) of Minneapolis, MN; J.J. Hawk (Kimberly) of Beaverton, OR; Her sister Bobbe Ward of Belle Fourche, SD: 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and precious foster children.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Chadron Public Library Foundation, Chadron Nebraska, 69337.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.