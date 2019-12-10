Tennison Josephous Roepke
Tennison Josephous Roepke

Tennison Josephous Roepke

May 17, 2019 - December 5, 2019

Tennison Josephous Roepke, 6 months old, died on December 5, 2019. Tennison was born May 17, 2019 to Bryann Bennett and Travis Roepke in Lincoln, NE.

Survived by his parents; siblings, Kayson, Josiah, Daniel & Malaya; many family and friends.

A Celebration will be held for his father at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at No Greater Love, 2015 S. 16th Street, Lincoln.

A Celebration will be held for his mother at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2011 S. 11th, Lincoln.

Inurnment will take place in the Wyuka Cemetery @ 1:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019. Those planning to attend should gather at the O Street entrance prior to that time. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home.

