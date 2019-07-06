December 26, 1929 - July 4, 2019
Tena Charlotte (Johnsen) Steinkamp was born on December 26, 1929 in Beatrice and passed away on July 4, 2019 in Lincoln.
Tena is survived by her daughter Sandra (Tony) Benes; son Terry (Jan) Steinkamp; grandchildren Miranda (Jason) Brown, Shane Benes and Molly Marion, Bryce Benes, Ashley (Jake) Schueth, Stacy (Tom) Dietrich, Bethany (Sam) Stritt, Whitney (Micheal) Breyer, and Ramsey (Betsy) Steinkamp; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Anne Jobman of Beatrice, and her poodle Murphy. Tena was preceded in death by her parents and husband Ernie.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Burial will take place at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Pickrell. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation.